Griffin Ld & Nurseries (GRIF) Share Price Rose While Kings Point Capital Management Has Upped Stake; Kistler-Tiffany Companies Has Upped Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) as Share Value Declined

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Griffin Ld & Nurseries Inc (GRIF) by 404.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 42,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% . The institutional investor held 53,343 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 10,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Griffin Ld & Nurseries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.99. About 5,041 shares traded or 10.69% up from the average. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) has declined 11.08% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GRIF News: 10/05/2018 – Griffin Announces At-The-Market Offering Program; 11/04/2018 – Griffin Industrial Realty May Offer and Sell Up to $50M of a Variety of Securities Including Common Stk, Preferred Stk; 11/04/2018 – Griffin Announces the Filing of a Universal Shelf Registration Statement; 07/03/2018 Griffin Announces Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Leasing; 09/04/2018 – Griffin Industrial Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 02/04/2018 – Griffin Announces Closing on Construction to Permanent Mortgage Loan; 10/05/2018 – GRIFFIN INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS, IF ANY, FROM ATM PROGRAM OVER TIME FOR ACQUISITIONS OF TARGET PROPERTIES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Griffin Industrial Realty Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRIF)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 8,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 33,432 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 24,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.03M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Valicenti Advisory has invested 2.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct has 38,172 shares. Augustine Asset Management accumulated 0.28% or 7,831 shares. Capstone Invest Limited Liability Company owns 83,766 shares. Van Eck Assoc, New York-based fund reported 150,114 shares. Mycio Wealth Limited Company owns 4,349 shares. Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Raymond James & Associate invested 0.23% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Personal Advisors has 489,835 shares. Cannell Peter B holds 6,875 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 68,500 shares. Primecap Management Ca holds 5.93M shares. Joel Isaacson And Com Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Parsons Cap Management Ri reported 0.19% stake. Crestwood Group Inc Ltd Liability Com invested in 244,676 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78M and $241.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 10,590 shares to 175,590 shares, valued at $15.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold GRIF shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 2.38 million shares or 1.83% more from 2.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Com invested in 0% or 100 shares. Teton Advisors, a New York-based fund reported 281,058 shares. California-based United Capital Financial Advisers has invested 0% in Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF). American Int Group holds 531 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 113,732 are held by Blackrock Inc. 213 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0% invested in Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF). Barclays Public Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) for 250 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 1,188 shares. Gamco Et Al accumulated 749,257 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc invested in 25,205 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) for 170 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn stated it has 3,095 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,997 shares to 116,691 shares, valued at $12.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bancorpsouth Bk Tupelo Miss by 25,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,176 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

