Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. (GRIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND)

Both Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND) are each other’s competitor in the Property Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. 37 4.46 N/A 0.97 39.98 BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas 4 0.00 N/A 1.20 3.59

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Griffin Industrial Realty Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.9% BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.5% of Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. shares and 0.63% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas shares. Griffin Industrial Realty Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.6%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. 10.02% 7.35% 7.79% 23.48% -11.08% 21.82% BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas 0.7% 0.68% 11.95% 3.1% 21.69% 7.46%

For the past year Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. has stronger performance than BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas

Summary

Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. beats BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas on 9 of the 10 factors.

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2016, the company owned 32 buildings comprising 21 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns approximately 2,907 acres of land in Connecticut, as well as owns approximately 422 acres of land in Massachusetts, 117 acres of land in Pennsylvania, and 1,066 acres in northern Florida. The company was formerly known as Griffin Land & Nurseries, Inc. and changed its name to Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. in May 2015. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in New York City, New York.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas acquires, develops, operates and seels agricultural land and properties. The company offers agriculture, cattle raising, and forestry activities in Brazil. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It is involved in the production and sale of soybean, corn, rice, and sorghum; sugarcane and other farming products; and beef calves after weaning. The company also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages its own and third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.