Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. (GRIF) and RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Comparison side by side

Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) and RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) are two firms in the Property Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. 36 4.12 N/A 0.97 39.98 RE/MAX Holdings Inc. 35 1.90 N/A 1.49 19.53

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. and RE/MAX Holdings Inc. RE/MAX Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Griffin Industrial Realty Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than RE/MAX Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.9% RE/MAX Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 5.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.71 shows that Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, RE/MAX Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival RE/MAX Holdings Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. and RE/MAX Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RE/MAX Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of RE/MAX Holdings Inc. is $41.33, which is potential 55.84% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. and RE/MAX Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.5% and 0% respectively. About 4.6% of Griffin Industrial Realty Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, RE/MAX Holdings Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. 10.02% 7.35% 7.79% 23.48% -11.08% 21.82% RE/MAX Holdings Inc. -5.12% -5.28% -31.71% -26.01% -42.76% -5.43%

For the past year Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. had bullish trend while RE/MAX Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. beats RE/MAX Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2016, the company owned 32 buildings comprising 21 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns approximately 2,907 acres of land in Connecticut, as well as owns approximately 422 acres of land in Massachusetts, 117 acres of land in Pennsylvania, and 1,066 acres in northern Florida. The company was formerly known as Griffin Land & Nurseries, Inc. and changed its name to Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. in May 2015. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in New York City, New York.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.