Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. (GRIF) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Contrasting side by side

Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK), both competing one another are Property Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. 37 4.45 N/A 0.97 39.98 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 16 6.95 N/A 3.77 4.45

Demonstrates Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Griffin Industrial Realty Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.9% Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 26.4% 12.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.71 shows that Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP on the other hand, has 0.86 beta which makes it 14.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.5% of Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.9% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Griffin Industrial Realty Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.6%. Competitively, 19.95% are Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. 10.02% 7.35% 7.79% 23.48% -11.08% 21.82% Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP -3.6% 5.74% 12.71% 10.34% 21.89% 45.36%

For the past year Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. has weaker performance than Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

Summary

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP beats Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2016, the company owned 32 buildings comprising 21 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns approximately 2,907 acres of land in Connecticut, as well as owns approximately 422 acres of land in Massachusetts, 117 acres of land in Pennsylvania, and 1,066 acres in northern Florida. The company was formerly known as Griffin Land & Nurseries, Inc. and changed its name to Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. in May 2015. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in New York City, New York.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests in the United States. The company leases real property interests to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in El Segundo, California. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a subsidiary of Landmark Dividend, LLC.