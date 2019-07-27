Griffin Asset Management Trimmed Wal (WMT) Position; Essex Property Trust (ESS) Shorts Up By 6.4%

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased Wal (WMT) stake by 5.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 4,750 shares as Wal (WMT)’s stock rose 1.98%. The Griffin Asset Management Inc holds 83,087 shares with $8.10M value, down from 87,837 last quarter. Wal now has $322.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 4.69 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 21/05/2018 – Walmart has quietly launched Jetblack, a ‘members-only’ personal shopping service for affluent city moms. Via @DelRey:; 04/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Flipkart yet to finalize stake sale deal with Walmart – sources – The Edge Markets; 22/05/2018 – Small-shop owners vow to show Walmart the door; 04/04/2018 – Walmart has been in talks to buy insurer Humana and the online pharmacy start-up PillPack; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Expands Granite Gold® to Online Customers; 03/05/2018 – Times of India: Flipkart co-founder likely to quit after Walmart takeover; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Net $2.13B; 26/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Massmart to open 20 stores in pan-African expansion -chairman; 23/04/2018 – POLL-Mexico’s Walmex expected to see 1st-qtr profit rise 11.5 pct; 02/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Spring Speculation Has Sprung: Walmart, Amazon, Trump And Target

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) had an increase of 6.4% in short interest. ESS's SI was 982,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.4% from 923,000 shares previously. With 282,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)'s short sellers to cover ESS's short positions. The SI to Essex Property Trust Inc's float is 1.52%. The stock increased 1.83% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $304.07. About 316,647 shares traded or 18.82% up from the average. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 17.40% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.97% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Essex Property Trust had 12 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, March 25. The stock of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 14. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Jefferies downgraded Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) rating on Thursday, February 7. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $295 target.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.98 billion. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of apartment communities, as well as commercial properties. It has a 48.96 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2012, the firm owned or had interests in 158 apartment communities; and 5 commercial buildings, as well as 5 development projects.

More notable recent Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance" on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Essex Property Trust (ESS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" published on July 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: "Essex Property Trust buys Brio in Walnut Creek – San Francisco Business Times – San Francisco Business Times" on July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold Essex Property Trust, Inc. shares while 142 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 62.72 million shares or 0.99% less from 63.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable L P holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 1,266 shares. Commercial Bank accumulated 1,633 shares. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Co owns 1,400 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 2 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 260 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc holds 0.03% or 64,603 shares in its portfolio. Anson Funds Mgmt Lp holds 0.46% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) or 2,303 shares. Checchi Advisers Lc reported 0.04% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Cadence Capital Ltd Com holds 1,381 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 53 shares. Jump Trading invested 0.11% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Aviva Public Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.11% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma owns 6 shares. Aperio Group Llc has 0.04% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 34,248 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.32 million activity. 3,750 shares were sold by EUDY JOHN D, worth $1.04M. SCORDELIS BYRON A also sold $644,771 worth of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) on Friday, February 8.

Among 17 analysts covering Walmart (NYSE:WMT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Walmart had 28 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 17. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Daiwa Securities. Citigroup maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) rating on Thursday, February 21. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $120 target. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by UBS. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, February 20. Bank of America maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $120 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $105 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. Jefferies maintained the shares of WMT in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance" on July 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "Why it Might Be Worthwhile to Consider Walmart Stock – Investorplace.com" published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Walmart To Open 10 Chinese DCs Over Next 1-2 Decades – Benzinga" on July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 23.35 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.