Griffin Asset Management Trimmed Its Position in Danaher (DHR) by $309,936 as Stock Price Rose; As Mastercard (MA) Market Valuation Rose, Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79 million, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $277.58. About 940,321 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 2,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 68,147 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, down from 70,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $139.3. About 199,783 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider Mastercard Foundation sold $2.20 million. 1,500 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 48,077 shares to 114,504 shares, valued at $20.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Inv Mgmt Co holds 44,509 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. 1,368 were accumulated by Walter And Keenan Fin Consulting Co Mi Adv. Valley National Advisers Inc accumulated 0% or 12 shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 868 shares. Amer Money Management Limited Liability Company invested 2.35% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Zwj Invest Counsel has invested 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co has 128,778 shares. New York-based Force Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 5.61% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Park National Oh reported 1,296 shares. First Mercantile Tru Co has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pinebridge Invests LP accumulated 0.61% or 128,656 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 75 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability owns 4.47% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 435,747 shares. South Dakota Investment Council invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Spectrum Management Gp stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,597 shares to 9,238 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 6,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,682 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).