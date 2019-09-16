Griffin Asset Management Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) Raised as Valuation Rose; Signaturefd Lowered Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Stake by $1.03 Million; Stock Value Rose

Signaturefd Llc decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 46.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc sold 17,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 20,431 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, down from 37,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $64.05. About 305,010 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 24/04/2018 – Gies College of Business Establishes the AXIS Risk Management Academy at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123 Million, or $1.46 Per Diluted Common Share; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB LOONEY TO LEAD REINSURANCE SERVICES, MEGAN THOMAS TO LEAD REINSURANCE PRODUCTS TEAM; 11/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, ACCIDENT & HEALTH RESULTS WILL BE INCLUDED IN RESULTS OF BOTH INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE SEGMENTS OF CO; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – JON COLELLO NAMED PRESIDENT NORTH AMERICA, JAN EKBERG TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT EMEA, LES LOH PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT ASIA; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS WILL BE SUPPORTED BY 2 ENABLING TEAMS, REINSURANCE PRODUCTS AND REINSURANCE SERVICES; 14/05/2018 – Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Buys 1.2% of Axis Capital; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Rev $1.26B; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.15; 16/04/2018 – AXIS Launches Cyber Center of Excellence

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 13,745 shares as the company's stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 37,910 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92 million, up from 24,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 3.11M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500.

Analysts await AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 14.58% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.96 per share. AXS’s profit will be $68.84M for 19.53 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 23 investors sold AXS shares while 71 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.71 million shares or 12.33% more from 66.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Lc holds 0.01% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) or 3,400 shares. Nordea Invest Management invested in 0% or 20,988 shares. Charles Schwab Inc holds 0.02% or 435,598 shares. Johnson Counsel has 0.65% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 525,921 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 220,824 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management holds 7,626 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Signaturefd stated it has 0.11% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 135,169 shares. Icon Advisers Inc Co has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0% or 272,679 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). First Trust Limited Partnership owns 627,361 shares. Bar Harbor Trust Ser, a Maine-based fund reported 102,770 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested in 37,131 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Captrust Advsrs has invested 0.01% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 3,747 shares to 7,343 shares, valued at $813,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Haverty Furniture Inc by 63,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Patten Grp Inc has 3,612 shares. 761 are owned by Plante Moran Ltd. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.26% or 57,012 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn Company accumulated 6,110 shares. Waters Parkerson And Ltd has 1.08% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Matrix Asset Advisors Ny, a New York-based fund reported 105,350 shares. Vulcan Value Prtnrs Lc has invested 3.81% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Summit Financial Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.11% or 43,928 shares. Ims Cap Mngmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 2,370 shares. Franklin invested in 8.58 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested in 40,950 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Brown Advisory Incorporated has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 1St Source Financial Bank accumulated 10,528 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.33% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited accumulated 21,892 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $785.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,433 shares to 82,866 shares, valued at $6.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,341 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW).