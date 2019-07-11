Griffin Asset Management Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Has Increased by $1.25 Million; Fairpointe Capital Has Upped Stake in Unifirst (UNF)

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Unifirst Corp (UNF) by 81.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,892 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 4,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Unifirst Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $187.36. About 95,906 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has declined 7.04% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST TO BOOST QTR DIV TO 11.25C/SHR FROM 3.75C, EST. 3.75C; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Named a Winning Company for Second Consecutive Year by 2020 Women on Boards; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.66 BLN TO $1.67 BLN; 28/03/2018 UNIFIRST 2Q EPS $2.85; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY REV. $1.66B TO $1.67B, EST. $1.65B; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst Sees FY18 Rev $1.66B-$1.67B; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Raising Qtrly Div to $0.1125 Per Shr for Common Stk and to $0.09 Per Shr for Class B Common Stk; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.45 TO $7.65

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 80.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 12,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,320 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, up from 15,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $131.16. About 427,825 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,291 shares to 117,011 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 15,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,657 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $3.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 561,548 shares to 2.68M shares, valued at $71.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agco Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) by 344,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 829,731 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 1.4 in 2018Q4.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.06 million activity. Croatti Michael A sold $43,637 worth of stock. On Monday, February 11 the insider The Ronald D Croatti Trust – 1993 sold $788,405.