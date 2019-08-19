Griffin Asset Management Stake in Bank Of America (BAC) Has Raised as Stock Rose; Regents Of The University Of California Upped Its Texas Instruments (TXN) Position by $643,500; Market Value Rose

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 25,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 165,808 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 140,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $27.44. About 3.13M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – BofA’s Woo Sees Broad Agreement Between U.S. and China on Trade (Video); 09/04/2018 – GERMANY’S M+W SAID TO SELECT BOFA, UBS FOR POTENTIAL IPO; 14/05/2018 – Invitae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 15/05/2018 – Abaxis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 09/05/2018 – Iqvia Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES INC AHH.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $15.50 FROM $16; 14/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $125.59. About 192,679 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,644 were accumulated by Saturna Cap. Moreover, Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Company has 0.71% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0.11% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 119,589 shares. Parsec Financial Management holds 0.02% or 3,004 shares. Jcic Asset has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Somerville Kurt F reported 0.09% stake. Allstate reported 0.22% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Somerset Group Incorporated Ltd Liability has 0.89% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 9,986 shares. Trillium Asset Limited Liability reported 70,548 shares stake. Atwood & Palmer owns 45 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Commercial Bank owns 49,887 shares. Optimum Inv accumulated 0.1% or 2,966 shares. Intact Mgmt holds 0.15% or 38,300 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Inv accumulated 0.22% or 97,614 shares. M&T State Bank Corporation owns 135,919 shares.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Texas Instruments Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Texas Instruments: Impeccable Quality And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 23, 2019 : V, TXN, CB, CNI, EW, DFS, FE, CSGP, CMG, AGR, SNAP, WRB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on July 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Battered Bank Stocks to Bail On – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zions Bank Downgrade – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Liability Company has 139,759 shares. Marco Invest Management Lc reported 124,139 shares. Westend Advsr Ltd reported 383 shares. Madrona Ser Lc accumulated 7,240 shares. 36.92M were reported by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. National Asset Management Incorporated owns 104,099 shares. Athena Advisors Lc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 88,903 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 27.01 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Mengis Mgmt owns 131,573 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 227,599 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 13,512 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP has invested 0.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Lc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Kempner Capital Management Inc has 4.69% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 257,766 shares. 808,837 were reported by Banque Pictet And Cie.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 9,219 shares to 14,243 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 15,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,657 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).