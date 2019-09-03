Griffin Asset Management Raised Its Medtronic (MDT) Position; Cohen & Steers (CNS) SI Decreased By 2.99%

Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS) had a decrease of 2.99% in short interest. CNS’s SI was 1.89 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.99% from 1.95 million shares previously. With 195,100 avg volume, 10 days are for Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS)’s short sellers to cover CNS’s short positions. The SI to Cohen & Steers Inc’s float is 8.8%. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 128,446 shares traded. Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) has risen 34.28% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CNS News: 05/03/2018 Cohen & Steers Funds Win Performance Awards From Lipper; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (UTF) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 04/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers Announces Changes to Realty lndexes; 18/04/2018 – COHEN & STEERS 1Q ADJ REV $94.4M; 07/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers MLP & Energy Opportunity Fund Named Mutual Fund of the Year by Alerian; 03/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers’ Global Real Estate Funds to Merge; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 18/04/2018 – COHEN & STEERS 1Q REV. $94.5M; 08/03/2018 – COHEN & STEERS – FALL IN PRELIMINARY AUM AS OF FEB 28 WAS DUE TO MARKET DEPRECIATION OF $3.0 BLN, DISTRIBUTIONS OF $280 MLN, NET OUTFLOWS OF $273 MLN

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased Medtronic Inc (MDT) stake by 16.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Griffin Asset Management Inc acquired 5,928 shares as Medtronic Inc (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The Griffin Asset Management Inc holds 42,947 shares with $3.91 million value, up from 37,019 last quarter. Medtronic Inc now has $144.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $107.47. About 4.02 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 03/05/2018 – lntact Vascular Announces Enrollment Completion of the Tack Optimized Balloon Angioplasty lll (TOBA lll) Clinical Trial; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019; 19/03/2018 – Study Shows Positive Results with Medtronic Cryoballoon for Patients with Persistent Atrial Fibrillation; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30; 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL

More notable recent Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Biohaven Pharmaceutical: An Intriguing CNS Play – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For July 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Cohen & Steers Announces Changes to Realty Indexes – StreetInsider.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “VMware Delivers a Hybrid Cloud Platform Powering Next-Generation Hybrid IT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $2.46 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It has a 21.25 P/E ratio. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold Cohen & Steers, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 20.23 million shares or 1.18% less from 20.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advsrs owns 109,000 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Inc Md has invested 0% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). 13,566 are held by Zebra Mgmt Ltd Liability. Scout Investments accumulated 119,096 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 30,165 shares. Glob Thematic Partners Limited Liability Co holds 549,350 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Geode Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). 2.04 million were reported by Vanguard Grp Inc. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 0% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al owns 865,112 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd has invested 0% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company has invested 0.01% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Fdx Incorporated holds 0.01% or 4,841 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased American Express (NYSE:AXP) stake by 6,868 shares to 64,141 valued at $7.01M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) stake by 1 shares and now owns 29 shares. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic has $12200 highest and $84 lowest target. $112.56’s average target is 4.74% above currents $107.47 stock price. Medtronic had 16 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Hold” on Monday, March 18. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 21. Raymond James maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 21. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 4 with “Market Perform”.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medtronic plcâ€™s (NYSE:MDT) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Announces Planned Leadership Succession NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough & Com holds 0.36% or 28,580 shares. Reilly Financial Limited Liability Com stated it has 287 shares. First Allied Advisory reported 18,309 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Argyle Mngmt Inc holds 45,200 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Monetary Mngmt Gp holds 0.34% or 9,417 shares in its portfolio. Smith Salley & Assoc accumulated 111,011 shares. Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn has 4,481 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Comm stated it has 32,341 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Germany-based Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 1.5% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreover, Cookson Peirce Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 4,666 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr has 99,357 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Rench Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 1.92% or 32,221 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorporation & has invested 0.02% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cumberland Limited holds 1.04% or 113,573 shares in its portfolio.