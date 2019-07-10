Griffin Asset Management Raised Its Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Position by $503,981; Share Price Declined; Palouse Capital Management Increased Its Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Holding by $897,984

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 10,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 211,477 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.09M, up from 200,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $45.9. About 1.39 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – THIS APPROVAL ALLOWS FOR MARKETING OF CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) IN THIS INDICATION IN ALL 28 MEMBER STATES OF EUROPEAN UNION, NORWAY AND ICELAND; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 26/04/2018 – Restaurant Marketing Company, First Table, Has Taken the New Zealand and Australia Hospitality World by Storm – and is Now Launching Their Industry Leading Concept & Technology in London, Bristol and Bath; 02/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss AACR Highlights; 13/04/2018 – Genomic Features of Response to Combination #Immunotherapy in Patients with Advanced NSCLC; 08/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca cancer drug hits second goal by extending survival; 13/04/2018 – $BMY #AACR18 CheckMate-568 for identification of TMB cutoff for Nivo+Ipi combo in 1L NSCLC

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 28,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 161,924 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26M, up from 133,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $35.47. About 1.08 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Sees Acquisition Total Estimated After-Tax Integration Costs of $30M-$45M; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage to Have Crossover Earnback Period of Under 3 Yr; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL EXPENSE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $50 MLN BY 2020; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SECOND HALF 2018; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO IMPROVE FEE INCOME, PRODUCE ATTRACTIVE RETURNS, HAVE CROSSOVER EARNBACK PERIOD OF LESS THAN 3 YEARS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFG); 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER ITS 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 18/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Inc expected to post earnings of 76 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,750 shares to 83,087 shares, valued at $8.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,788 shares, and cut its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zimmer taps BMY vet as CFO – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Many Top Pharma & Biotechs Rise as Drug Price Disclosure Thrown Out – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bristol-Myers’ Opdivo fails to beat Nexavar in liver cancer study; shares down 3% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook Bristol-Myers (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Investment Incorporated invested in 54,500 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cleararc Cap has 0.22% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 25,142 shares. Bath Savings Tru holds 16,540 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 655 shares. Mechanics Fincl Bank Tru Department has 111,870 shares. Oakworth reported 0.12% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Roffman Miller Assocs Inc Pa owns 7,905 shares. Moreover, Advisory Ntwk Llc has 0.1% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 28,894 shares. Stonebridge Cap Management has 19,082 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors has 4,125 shares. Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv reported 0% stake. Howard Capital reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Saturna Cap invested 0.94% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Ohio-based fund reported 84,344 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 100 shares.

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: M&T Bank, NRG Energy and Citizens Financial Group – Investorplace.com” on July 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Citizens Financial Group (CFG) to purchase certain assets of Bowstring Advisors – StreetInsider.com” published on February 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citizens Financial Group: A 6.35% Fixed-To-Floating Yielder IPO – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citizens Financial Group: Attractive Value In A Hot Sector – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 19, 2019.