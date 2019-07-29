Griffin Asset Management Position In Schlumberger (SLB) Was Raised; Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Martin Currie LTD Cut Its Stake as Share Value Declined

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 40.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 151,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 218,956 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.21M, down from 370,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $82.39. About 7.10 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN JAPAN; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO SAYS STILL SEE MAVENCLAD PEAK SALES OF 500-700 MLN EUR EXCLUDING U.S; 23/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE – MERCK RECEIVES PATENT FOR CRISPR TECHNOLOGY IN CHINA; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Solicitor general urges Supreme Court to review a Merck product liability case about Fosamax labeling

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 44.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 41,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,874 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83 million, up from 92,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $39.28. About 4.04 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset Mgmt reported 0.06% stake. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company accumulated 413,598 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Waters Parkerson And Co Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Farr Miller Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc reported 293,100 shares. 64,900 were reported by Creative Planning. Enterprise Financial Corp reported 3,601 shares. Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership has 114,656 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Chilton Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 47,979 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 25,340 shares. 6,817 were reported by Page Arthur B. First Financial Bank Of Omaha holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 78,470 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 17.50 million shares. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.09% or 18,549 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 78,820 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) by 1 shares to 29 shares, valued at $8.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,534 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board has 3.21 million shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Management Assoc invested in 4,650 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 366,724 shares. Telemus Ltd Llc stated it has 0.31% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Oxbow Advisors has invested 0.09% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Ipswich Mgmt Inc holds 1.5% or 55,077 shares in its portfolio. Bangor Natl Bank has invested 0.13% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owns 127,450 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Lc has invested 0.05% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Nadler Fincl Group Inc Inc has 0.2% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mu Investments Limited owns 74,000 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Co holds 0.66% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 222,979 shares. Personal Capital invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.52% stake.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 257 shares to 5,194 shares, valued at $6.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 30,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 756,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Short Sellers Up the Ante in Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “In one release, Merck states laying off 150 â€” and adding 400+ – Triangle Business Journal” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 9.43% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.99B for 17.76 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.92% negative EPS growth.