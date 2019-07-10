Griffin Asset Management Position in Nucor (NUE) Raised as Share Price Declined; Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Increases Stake in Visa (V)

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 6,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,682 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 50,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 1.25 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build Rebar Micro Mill in Florida; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS CANADA QUOTAS OR TARIFFS HINGE ON NAFTA TALKS; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Zekelman Industries CFR to B1; outlook stable; 18/04/2018 – Nucor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Navarro’s Ties to Nucor Highlight Trump Advisers’ Steel-Industry Connections; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Nucor’s Note Issuance; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump and the case for protection; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO JOHN FERRIOLA COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 2,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,237 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, up from 36,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $402.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $179.31. About 4.90 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 5,394 shares to 18,409 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,113 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prns holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 33,716 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Co reported 3.49M shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. New England Research Mgmt owns 2,862 shares. The New York-based Echo Street Management Limited Co has invested 0.59% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Td Asset Mgmt reported 4.20M shares stake. White Elm Capital Limited Company owns 143,000 shares. Ssi Invest Mngmt accumulated 3,968 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Paradigm Fincl Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.65% or 27,843 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability, a Kentucky-based fund reported 186,897 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 84,259 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. Baillie Gifford invested 1.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Intrust State Bank Na reported 26,309 shares. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.21% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Finemark Bancorp And Tru reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gabelli Funds Limited Com stated it has 0.25% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 2,348 shares to 68,147 shares, valued at $9.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory holds 11,179 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Communications holds 3,143 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The California-based Gemmer Asset Ltd has invested 0% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). 2,959 are owned by First Mercantile Tru. Sandy Spring Bankshares holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 5,577 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup invested in 0.02% or 370,972 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Ltd has invested 0.39% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 92,900 shares. Japan-based Asset Management One has invested 0.06% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 6,386 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 99,793 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 470 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp has invested 0.21% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). California-based Miracle Mile Lc has invested 0.07% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE).