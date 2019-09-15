Griffin Asset Management Position in Chevron (CVX) Lowered by $663,152 as Stock Value Rose; Green Square Capital Continues to Hold Stake in Newell Brands Com (NWL)

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 5,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 103,314 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.86 million, down from 108,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.89M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/20/2018 05:38 PM; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc Com (NWL) by 34.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 22,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 86,650 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, up from 64,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 4.29 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 13/04/2018 – Newell’s Waddington Is Said to Draw Bidders Including Novolex; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – EXPANDED PLAN TO GENERATE ABOUT $10 BLN IN AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS; 01/05/2018 – Bring Self Expression to Life with the NEW Hand Lettering Sets from Prismacolor®; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Foresees $2.3 Billion In Proceeds From Sale Of Package-making Business — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Newell Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Consumer products maker Newell Brands has agreed to add three independent directors to its board, including one proposed by hedge fund Starboard Value, ending a months-long proxy fight with the activist investor; 11/04/2018 – NEWELL SAYS STARBOARD DID NO INDEPENDENT WORK BEFORE CAMPAIGN; 27/03/2018 – NEWELL – NEW BOARD COMMITTED TO REALIZING REPORTED OPER INCOME IMPROVEMENTS OF AT LEAST $800 MLN OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, INCLUDING MINIMUM OF $300 MLN IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS REPORTS BOARD CHANGE; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Expand to 12 Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NWL shares while 152 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 362.61 million shares or 4.99% less from 381.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 406 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 525,000 shares. Raymond James And reported 389,382 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 364,352 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Private Trust Na reported 0.06% stake. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 24,704 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 327,338 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications holds 0.02% or 59,288 shares in its portfolio. Alethea Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.64% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 64,133 shares. United Cap Fin Advisers Ltd holds 0.01% or 54,582 shares. Guggenheim Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 42,267 are held by Hartford Invest Mgmt. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab reported 22,353 shares. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 2.66M shares.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $785.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6,605 shares to 16,705 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 16.07 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leavell Invest Management Incorporated holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 45,692 shares. Ohio-based Shoker Inv Counsel has invested 1.63% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Somerville Kurt F stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Bahl And Gaynor has 1.72% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.87 million shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 17,692 shares. Moreover, World Asset has 0.91% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fdx Advisors Inc holds 0.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 67,183 shares. Prudential reported 0.92% stake. Sonata Capital Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.36% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Pioneer Trust Financial Bank N A Or invested in 2.76% or 53,683 shares. Narwhal Capital Management accumulated 26,502 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Moreover, Tower Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Page Arthur B, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,908 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 456,068 shares. Bender Robert & Associate has invested 0.1% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

