Griffin Asset Management Position In Bank Of America (BAC) Was Increased; Harvey Capital Management Decreased Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 84.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 160,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 190,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.28. About 12.85 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing; 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oracle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORCL); 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software and Cloud Revenue $7.98B; 21/03/2018 – Ithaca College Selects Oracle HCM Cloud to Optimize Staff and Faculty Engagement for Enhanced Student Success; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Signs Agreement with Midwestern Higher Education Compact; 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 14/05/2018 – JTB Corporation adopts Oracle Cloud for Its International Travel Processing System Infrastructure; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Wells Fargo, China; 02/05/2018 – Veltio Becomes Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Member

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 25,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 165,808 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, up from 140,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 33.09 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings: 62 per share, vs 59 cents expected; 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 09/05/2018 – ArcelorMittal hires Bank of America to sell European steel assets; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America defends financing deal with rifle maker Remington as activists plan boycott; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: BROKERAGE FLOWS ROSE FOR FIRST TIME IN YRS IN 1Q18; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA: MERRILL EDGE TO OPEN 600 INVESTMENT CENTERS; 02/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – The use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a payments system is “troubling,” Kathy Bessant, Bank of America’s chief technical officer, said Thursday; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 751,965 were accumulated by Braun Stacey Associates. Veritable LP owns 296,317 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Endeavour Cap Advsr, Connecticut-based fund reported 54,812 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd owns 5.06M shares. Private Advisor Group Lc reported 0.27% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Daiwa Securities Grp invested in 664,542 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 5.36M are owned by Citadel Llc. Sheets Smith Wealth Management has 0.1% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 16,352 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 160,000 shares. Adams Asset Ltd Liability Co invested 0.25% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 416,030 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 29,697 shares. Greylin Inv Mangement Inc holds 2.05% or 331,250 shares. Endurance Wealth invested 2.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Finance Pro has 0.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,750 shares to 83,087 shares, valued at $8.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 6,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,662 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,646 shares to 58,946 shares, valued at $6.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 7,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc stated it has 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cullinan Assoc accumulated 29,330 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Stifel holds 1.27M shares. Professional Advisory Services holds 0.07% or 6,130 shares. Everence Capital reported 62,638 shares. Sather Fincl Grp Inc stated it has 2.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability owns 25,221 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Stellar Cap Ltd reported 52,767 shares stake. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has invested 0.38% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Peak Asset Mgmt Lc, Colorado-based fund reported 166,891 shares. Swiss Bancshares reported 0.54% stake. Moreover, Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Ltd has 0.59% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Los Angeles Management & Equity Research reported 2.21M shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Limited Liability invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.