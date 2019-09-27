Griffin Asset Management Lowered Procter & Gamble (PG) Stake By $1.54 Million; 5 Analysts Covering RH (RH)

Among 9 analysts covering RH (NYSE:RH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. RH has $20200 highest and $7500 lowest target. $166.78’s average target is -2.60% below currents $171.23 stock price. RH had 22 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by UBS. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Wells Fargo. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, May 28 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of RH in report on Wednesday, September 11 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $124 target in Friday, March 29 report. Wells Fargo maintained RH (NYSE:RH) on Thursday, September 19 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. See RH (NYSE:RH) latest ratings:

20/09/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Outperform Old Target: $170.0000 New Target: $185.0000 Maintain

19/09/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $196.0000 New Target: $202.0000 Maintain

19/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $175.0000 New Target: $195.0000 Maintain

11/09/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Neutral Old Target: $150.0000 New Target: $168.0000 Maintain

11/09/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $153.0000 New Target: $196.0000 Maintain

11/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $150.0000 New Target: $175.0000 Maintain

11/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $165.0000 New Target: $175.0000 Maintain

11/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $138.0000 New Target: $160.0000 Maintain

11/09/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Outperform Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $170.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Buy Upgrade

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased Procter & Gamble (PG) stake by 18.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 14,099 shares as Procter & Gamble (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Griffin Asset Management Inc holds 61,579 shares with $6.75 million value, down from 75,678 last quarter. Procter & Gamble now has $311.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 4.69 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased Shopify Inc. stake by 3,395 shares to 5,795 valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 5,550 shares and now owns 48,497 shares. Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) was raised too.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G launches premium product, signs actress as spokeswoman – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “2 P&G executives among 50 most powerful women on Fortune list – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G sells iconic brand to Cincinnati startup in multimillion-dollar deal – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Former P&G manager hired as CEO of coffee firm – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer & Incorporated owns 0.52% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 175,737 shares. Aull And Monroe Investment Management Corp reported 45,361 shares stake. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 57,015 shares. Japan-based Norinchukin Natl Bank The has invested 0.8% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Pennsylvania-based West Chester Cap Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 976 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.51% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 22,911 shares. Martin Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 2.64% or 95,624 shares. Burns J W & Inc New York, New York-based fund reported 71,503 shares. Gabalex Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 40,000 shares. Williams Jones And Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 26,590 shares. Virginia-based Swift Run Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Monarch Mgmt has invested 2.35% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 0.64% or 755,747 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 25.11 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -5.27% below currents $124.57 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, June 28 to “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 8 report. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, June 17. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10600 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital.

The stock increased 1.19% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $171.23. About 574,933 shares traded. RH (NYSE:RH) has risen 2.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RH News: 28/03/2018 – RH Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – LONG $RH. Expect $135+ in April; 27/03/2018 – RH 4Q Adj EPS $1.69; 27/03/2018 – RH RH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.45 TO $6.20; 27/03/2018 – RH – DOES NOT PLAN TO LAUNCH ANY NEW BUSINESSES IN 2018 OUTSIDE OF RH HOSPITALITY; 26/03/2018 – RH Introduces the Outdoor 2018 Collection; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. In my report from Nov 3rd I cited two upside catalyst DATES: Nov 16 and May 2. When Nov 16 hit, $RH spiked from $83 to high of $107. The May catalyst needs to happen early (in April) and will send much higher; 17/04/2018 – Schubert Law Firm Investigates RH, Inc. Executives for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties; 14/03/2018 Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of RH; 27/03/2018 – RH Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $6.20

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company has market cap of $3.20 billion. The firm offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. It has a 26.62 P/E ratio. It provides its products through its retail galleries and Source Books, as well as online through rh.com, rhmodern.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and waterworks.com Websites.