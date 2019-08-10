Griffin Asset Management Lowered Position in Danaher (DHR) by $309,936 as Valuation Rose; Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) Position Has Raised by Capital Management Corp

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 2,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 68,147 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, down from 70,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $140.31. About 1.26 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) by 11.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 9,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The institutional investor held 95,082 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, up from 85,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $79.16. About 224,027 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3,280 shares to 5,280 shares, valued at $702,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc. by 11,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $841.03 million for 30.50 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58 million and $363.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,479 shares to 56,375 shares, valued at $8.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,014 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

