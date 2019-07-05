Griffin Asset Management Lowered Its Boeing (BA) Holding as Market Value Declined; Facebook Cl A (FB) Stake Lifted by Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 865 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,542 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.27 million, down from 30,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.70M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 29/03/2018 – Lion Is Ready for More Orders After Big Deals for Airbus, Boeing; 04/04/2018 – BOEING ‘CONFIDENT’ DIALOGUE CONTINUES AMID US-CHINA TARIFFS; 06/03/2018 – Atlas Air Worldwide Acquires Two Boeing 777 Freighters For ACMI Service; 11/04/2018 – BOEING & SIAEC ALSO FINALIZE PACTS FOR BAPAS TO ENTER FULL OPS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS COMPANY HAS SIGNIFICANT SCOPE TO GROW IN COMMERCIAL SERVICES; 10/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS LION AIR’S 737 MAX 10 ORDER WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED IN ITS ORDER BOOK; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 18/05/2018 – BOEING COMMENTS ON NEWS REPORTS OUT OF CUBA FOLLOWING 737 CRASH; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing’s Acquisition of KLX Is Conditioned Upon the Successful Divestment and Separation of Energy Services Group; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS MAKING STEADY PROGRESS CLOSING OUT TECHNICAL RISKS ON THE PATH TO FINAL CERTIFICATION AND TO DELIVERING THE FIRST 18 TANKERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 33.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 4,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 12,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 10.17 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – FTC TO PROBE FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA – BLOOMBERG; 05/04/2018 – Some Facebook Quitters Face Technical Obstacles; 09/05/2018 – Facebook announced earlier this month it’s prepping a separate dating feature to live inside the core Facebook app; 11/05/2018 – Facebook is reportedly ‘very serious’ about launching its own cryptocurrency; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says the number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica data leak is 87 million; 28/03/2018 – Squawk Box: BREAKING: Facebook unveils new privacy settings $FBcc // @dee_bosa; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $11,966 MLN VS $8,032 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Between fake news and data harvesting, Facebook has no way to win; 14/05/2018 – In India, Facebook’s WhatsApp Plays Central Role in Elections

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Shs D by 21,050 shares to 25,216 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity Et (SCHD) by 10,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,394 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Msci Acwi (CWI).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $21.33 million activity. $2.39M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, January 15. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97 million worth of stock or 55,000 shares. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Wehner David M..

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.15 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of stock or 19,500 shares. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock or 2,916 shares. 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 12,180 shares to 27,320 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 48,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 484,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT).