Griffin Asset Management Lowered Its American Express (AXP) Position; Marshall Wace Llp Has Cut Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Stake By $1.30 Million

Marshall Wace Llp decreased Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) stake by 30.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshall Wace Llp sold 64,996 shares as Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)’s stock declined 13.47%. The Marshall Wace Llp holds 151,519 shares with $3.10 million value, down from 216,515 last quarter. Bloomin’ Brands now has $1.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.59. About 166,863 shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS 2.6% STAKE; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Net $65.4M; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands: Reaffirmes All Aspects of FY Guidance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bloomin’ Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLMN); 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 2.6 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC, AS OF APRIL 24, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 6.4 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased American Express (AXP) stake by 9.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 6,868 shares as American Express (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Griffin Asset Management Inc holds 64,141 shares with $7.01 million value, down from 71,009 last quarter. American Express now has $103.02B valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $124.17. About 738,201 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END

Among 2 analysts covering Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bloomin’ Brands has $26 highest and $2000 lowest target. $23’s average target is 47.53% above currents $15.59 stock price. Bloomin’ Brands had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold BLMN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 82.60 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kestrel Corporation reported 3.36% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Massachusetts Services Company Ma accumulated 0% or 85,570 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 70,730 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 437,558 shares. Landscape Capital Lc reported 73,105 shares. D E Shaw & has invested 0.07% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.02% or 139,689 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa has 1,800 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 230,900 shares. The New York-based Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Moreover, Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 301,708 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Systematic Fin Mngmt Lp holds 0.29% or 413,067 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc has 520,520 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 19,319 shares.

More notable recent Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bloomin’ Brands -4% after light comp – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Marshall Wace Llp increased Encompass Health stake by 71,412 shares to 112,292 valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nci Building Sys (NYSE:NCS) stake by 265,454 shares and now owns 1.19 million shares. Manitowoc Co was raised too.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.92 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Put Traders Make a Rare Appearance Ahead of American Express Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Does Amex Deserve More Credit for Q2 Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Will Soft Retail Sales Growth Weigh On American Express’ Q2 Results? – Forbes” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 25,661 shares to 165,808 valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1. It also upped At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 14,896 shares and now owns 198,673 shares. United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Invest Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 2,408 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Counselors Inc reported 3,455 shares stake. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Tn holds 0.02% or 1,447 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cambridge Trust Communications, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 33,428 shares. 760 were reported by Daiwa Sb Limited. Edgestream Partners Lp has 0.04% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,383 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking reported 852,032 shares. 13,089 were reported by Hyman Charles D. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability invested 0.2% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Oh owns 24,535 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Company reported 3,244 shares. Spc Financial owns 0.06% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,394 shares. Community Fincl Group Incorporated Lc accumulated 0.07% or 2,000 shares. 19,525 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited.

Among 7 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $136.43’s average target is 9.87% above currents $124.17 stock price. American Express had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 10. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, May 3. Bank of America initiated American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $145 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AXP in report on Monday, July 22 with “Sector Perform” rating. Stephens maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”.