Griffin Asset Management Lifted Its Verisk Analytics Cl A (VRSK) Holding by $432,960 as Market Value Rose; Taurus Asset Management Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $764,595; Valuation Rose

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc Cl A (VRSK) by 164% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 3,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 5,280 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $702,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $156.46. About 484,303 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500.

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 6,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 250,260 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52M, down from 256,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,958 shares to 12,052 shares, valued at $21.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 40,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 6,152 shares to 108,662 shares, valued at $13.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,141 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

