Griffin Asset Management Lifted Its Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Position; Hamilton Bancorp (HBK) Has 1 Sentiment

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) stake by 5.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Griffin Asset Management Inc acquired 10,723 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY)’s stock declined 8.53%. The Griffin Asset Management Inc holds 211,477 shares with $10.09 million value, up from 200,754 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb now has $74.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 10.11 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 03/05/2018 – EMA VALIDATES BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S TYPE II VARIATION APPLICAT; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 16/04/2018 – The market calls it: $MRK +3% $BMY -6%; 04/04/2018 – Evening Post: BT plan to replace Bristol’s telephone boxes with these modern wifi portals; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 4/4/2018, 10:30 AM; 01/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In rebuke to pharma, one-fifth of Bristol-Myers shareholders favor proposal tying pricing risks to executive pay; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18

Hamilton Bancorp Inc (HBK) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -3.00, from 4 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 3 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 3 sold and trimmed holdings in Hamilton Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 765,572 shares, down from 1.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Hamilton Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 1 Increased: 3 New Position: 0.

Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Hamilton Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides a range of banking services primarily to small and middle-market businesses, and middle-income individuals. The company has market cap of $50.57 million. The Company’s deposit products include certificate of deposit accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as noninterest-bearing demand and health savings accounts. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s loan products comprise one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans and loans secured by deposits.

Ejf Capital Llc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. for 325,000 shares. Maltese Capital Management Llc owns 182,054 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Firefly Value Partners Lp has 0.16% invested in the company for 98,924 shares. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Management Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Salzhauer Michael, a New York-based fund reported 10,000 shares.

More notable recent Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Norwegian Air CEO and co-founder Kjos announces his own departure – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. Complete Merger – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Workiva Inc (WK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

The stock increased 2.67% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 15,624 shares traded or 23.25% up from the average. Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. (HBK) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HBK News: 22/04/2018 DJ Hamilton Bancorp Inc (Maryland), Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBK)

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Barclays Capital upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) rating on Friday, May 3. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $5500 target. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $51 target.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity. The insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First State Bank has 0.12% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 16,754 shares. Pacific Glob Investment Management, a California-based fund reported 10,840 shares. Private Advisor Gru Inc Ltd Liability Co reported 155,718 shares stake. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv has invested 0.22% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bsw Wealth Prns holds 0.08% or 4,270 shares in its portfolio. 8,312 are owned by New South Capital Mngmt. Barclays Plc holds 0.13% or 3.83 million shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Co owns 21,501 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Advisory Service Net Ltd Co invested in 28,894 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 578,575 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc. Moreover, Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 18,055 shares. Intact has 54,500 shares. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% or 12,420 shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel invested in 0.36% or 55,140 shares. High Pointe Capital Mngmt reported 1.91% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers (BMY) Down 11.6% YTD: What Lies Ahead in 2H19? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Week In Cannabis: Tobacco And Retail Stray In The Weeds, Congress Holds SAFE Banking Hearings, New ETFs, And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) stake by 2,348 shares to 68,147 valued at $9.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 15,488 shares and now owns 107,657 shares. Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) was reduced too.