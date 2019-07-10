Griffin Asset Management Lifted Its At&T (T) Holding by $461,776 as Share Price Rose; Lbmc Investment Advisors Has Lifted Stake in A F L A C (AFL) as Share Price Rose

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $56.92. About 516,894 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 14,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,673 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, up from 183,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 5.41M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 10/05/2018 – AT&T, Novartis Ties to Cohen Reveal Backdoor Bids to Reach Trump; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Sees FY18 Adj EPS Growth in Low Single Digits, Outlines Capital Plans; 11/05/2018 – David Shepardson: RTRS EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Judge agrees with economist’s assessment of potential AT&T-Time Warner merger; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Could Win M&A Battle with U.S. Government (Video); 29/03/2018 – AT&T REPORTS CASH OFFERS FOR 4 SERIES OF NOTES FOR ALL HOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – AT&T economist argues Time Warner merger is good for consumers; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Intelligence

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Pepsico: A Trucker In Shipper’s Clothing – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Lost In The Shuffle – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Flaws of AT&T Stock More Than Outweigh Its Generous Dividend – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 1.08% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 8.80M shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Nomura Hldgs holds 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 336,668 shares. Fayez Sarofim reported 0.06% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Company owns 37,023 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Sonata Capital holds 0.43% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 18,379 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc reported 12,519 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co invested in 116,322 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cs Mckee LP owns 664,959 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has invested 0.15% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The West Virginia-based Wesbanco Commercial Bank has invested 0.91% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Greylin Mangement has 13,720 shares. Argent Company, a Tennessee-based fund reported 317,171 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd holds 0.62% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 22.93 million shares.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 865 shares to 29,542 shares, valued at $11.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 2,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,147 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insurance Dividend Champion – Q1 2019: Aflac Incorporated – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Computerworld Names Aflac to the 100 Best Places to Work in IT List for 2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aflac Captures 2 Silver PR Lions at Cannes Festival – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.33M are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.14% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Beese Fulmer Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 4,931 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.04% or 218,292 shares. Willow Creek Wealth holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 6,706 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.12% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 140,778 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt invested in 0.16% or 381,628 shares. Natl Bank owns 292,868 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Haverford invested in 22,014 shares. The New York-based Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Indiana Investment Mgmt holds 0.92% or 35,354 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Invsts Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv has 0.41% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Hilltop Inc has 10,120 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gp Incorporated holds 16,592 shares. Investec Asset Management accumulated 0.68% or 3.41 million shares.

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16M and $630.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.