Griffin Asset Management Holding in Target (TGT) Lowered as Stock Rose; Windacre Partnership Holding in Visa (V) Has Increased by $24.10 Million

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 154,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.61M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $177.65. About 3.97 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 4,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 63,925 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, down from 68,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $104.77. About 5.16 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across Nevada; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 15/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Online Push Hits Profits Even as Digital Sales Surge; 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES; 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up; 03/04/2018 – Target is planning to open small-format stores in New York’s Upper East Side neighborhood, Staten Island and Astoria, Queens; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 4Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.38; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbt Natl Bank N A New York stated it has 0.32% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). First Long Island Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 153,026 shares. Bangor Savings Bank owns 0.46% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 15,555 shares. Grisanti Llc holds 31,948 shares. Parkside Comml Bank & reported 8,497 shares. 2,213 were reported by Northstar Gp. Moreover, Guild has 0.87% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 8.24M shares or 0.55% of the stock. 91,981 are held by Ccm Advisers Limited Liability. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications Ny invested 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Texas Yale Capital Corporation holds 0.38% or 60,602 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation Tn invested in 3,034 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Wi invested in 62,319 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.06% or 9,899 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 2.54 million shares or 1.13% of its portfolio.

Windacre Partnership Llc, which manages about $214.22M and $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 1.25 million shares to 8.97 million shares, valued at $189.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,928 shares to 42,947 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 12,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).