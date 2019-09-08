Griffin Asset Management Holding in Schlumberger (SLB) Upped by $1.77 Million as Stock Declined; Patrick Industries (PATK) Position Has Upped by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 44.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 41,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 133,874 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83 million, up from 92,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.55 million shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) by 53288.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 4,796 shares as the company's stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 4,805 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $217.76M, up from 9 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Patrick Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $825.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $34.6. About 120,816 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 7,439 shares to 23,245 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 6,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,662 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview Savings Bank Dept reported 34,425 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 2,299 shares. Thomas White stated it has 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 506,009 were accumulated by Oakbrook Limited Liability Corp. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moore Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 55,000 shares. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Co invested 0.23% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sterling Cap Mgmt reported 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Buckingham Capital Management holds 0.19% or 22,761 shares in its portfolio. Arosa Capital Limited Partnership reported 89,425 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.69M shares. Essex Lc accumulated 56,448 shares. Godsey & Gibb Associates has invested 2.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 16,675 shares. Connecticut-based Altrinsic Global Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.56% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:MO) by 1,137 shares to 318 shares, valued at $1.83B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (Call) (NYSE:HUM) by 110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (Call) (NYSE:NKE).