Griffin Asset Management Holding in Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Has Lowered as Share Price Rose; Zpr Investment Management Has Lifted Its Transact Technologies (TACT) Position by $335,430

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 37,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.60% . The institutional investor held 90,865 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Transact Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.59M market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 3,925 shares traded. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has risen 6.79% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 05/03/2018 – TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.12; 10/04/2018 – Ingenico Group to Debut Axium Solution and Discuss the Future of Commerce at ETA TRANSACT 2018; 08/05/2018 – TransAct to Demonstrate Full Suite of Advanced Technology and Printer Solutions for the Global Casino, Gaming and Lottery Markets at G2E Asia 2018; 05/03/2018 TransAct 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 22/05/2018 – Freedom Leaf, Inc., Takes 25% Equity Interest in Cicero Transact Group, LLC – A Business Platform Launching in July; 07/05/2018 – Asia Pioneer Entertainment Will Also Become a Certified Regional Repair Center for All of TransAct’s Printer Products; 08/03/2018 – ShopKeep CEO Michael DeSimone to Issue Closing Keynote at ETA’s 2018 TRANSACT Tech New York City; 05/03/2018 – TransAct 4Q Adj EPS 12c; 02/05/2018 – TransAct Technologies to Demonstrate Full Line-up of AccuDate Restaurant Food Safety and Operations Management Solutions at NRA

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (OAK) by 24.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 7,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 23,245 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 30,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.23. About 729,530 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DAYTON SUPERIOR ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 03/04/2018 – LIFE COMPANY CONSOLIDATION GROUP- LCCG COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF RELIANCE MUTUAL TO CREATE SPECIALIST UK RUN-OFF BUSINESS, RELIANCE LIFE; 24/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 10/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 09/03/2018 – OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS ENDS BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS COME TO CONCLUSION RANGER DIRECT LENDING SHAREHOLDERS’ INTERESTS ARE BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN CO, RETURNING CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oaktree Capital Group LLC Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAK); 12/04/2018 – Asia’s Distressed Market an Opportunity, Says Oaktree’s Wintrob; 03/05/2018 – Oaktree’s Wintrob Says Watch and Wait as Peers Convert to C-Corp; 10/05/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group, LLC Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Series A Preferred Units

