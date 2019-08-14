Griffin Asset Management Holding in Medtronic (MDT) Has Increased by $539,448 as Shares Rose; Welch Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Citigroup (C) Stake by $5.18 Million as Stock Rose

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 16.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 5,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 42,947 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, up from 37,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $102.4. About 3.68 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Profit Rises, Sees More Growth in FY19; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter; 03/05/2018 – lntact Vascular Announces Enrollment Completion of the Tack Optimized Balloon Angioplasty lll (TOBA lll) Clinical Trial; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 83,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 134,083 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, down from 217,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $64.83. About 18.79 million shares traded or 42.85% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Sets Restrictions on Gun Sales by Business Partners; 24/04/2018 – CITI SAYS SHAREHOLDERS BACK PAY PLAN WITH ABOUT 95% SUPPORT; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 14/03/2018 – “There was no impact to Commercial Card services, nor was any customer data compromised,” a spokeswoman for Citigroup told CNBC; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS; 13/04/2018 – Follow Citigroup’s Analyst Conference Call in Real Time: TOPLive; 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENT ORDERS ARREST OF FOOTBALL BODY HEAD: CITI FM; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH ENDS COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 03/04/2018 – Investors turn up heat on Citi and Goldman over lobbying; 02/05/2018 – Citi’s Schulz agrees but highlights China as a possible longer-term headwind

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 15,488 shares to 107,657 shares, valued at $8.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 4,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,925 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accredited reported 6,971 shares. Chem Retail Bank has 0.08% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Nbt Financial Bank N A New York owns 21,806 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. S&Co has invested 2.02% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Benedict Advisors Inc has 2.26% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 57,273 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Mufg Americas has 0.56% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 212,045 shares. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.41% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Olstein Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 1.04% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 100 shares. 2,025 were reported by Optimum Investment Advisors. Alyeska Invest Group Inc Limited Partnership holds 225,000 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Axa holds 2.05M shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% or 6.49M shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Com holds 0.07% or 49,963 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.14 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

