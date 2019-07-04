Griffin Asset Management Has Upped Its Position in Verisk Analytics Cl A (VRSK) as Valuation Rose; Family Capital Trust Co Decreased Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $5.14 Million as Stock Value Rose

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86 million, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $305.7. About 1.59 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc Cl A (VRSK) by 164% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 3,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,280 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $702,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $150.67. About 443,249 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6,868 shares to 64,141 shares, valued at $7.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,142 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Financial Services holds 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) or 470 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.02% or 9,559 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc invested in 2,510 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 2,335 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0.02% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 574,043 shares. Mason Street Advisors owns 23,327 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 2,464 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 430,010 shares. Indiana-based Everence Cap Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). United Service Automobile Association reported 113,323 shares. Arizona State Retirement has 0.11% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 76,136 were accumulated by Retirement Of Alabama. Scotia Inc holds 0.03% or 14,772 shares. Investors holds 0.01% or 169,717 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $352,538 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Lc holds 1,245 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Pointstate Limited Partnership stated it has 7.31% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fred Alger Mngmt holds 2.88% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2.71M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Comm accumulated 0.61% or 139,053 shares. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 0.32% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Bancshares Of Mount Dora Trust Invest Svcs reported 14,360 shares. Blair William And Co Il reported 785,195 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Leavell Invest owns 0.7% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 23,450 shares. Tradition Limited Co has invested 0.21% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Boys Arnold And Company holds 0.04% or 1,059 shares in its portfolio. 1,142 are held by Webster Comml Bank N A. Spectrum Asset Mgmt Inc (Nb Ca) accumulated 1,865 shares. Smith Asset Management Gp Limited Partnership holds 269,262 shares or 2.33% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 31,173 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $101.33 million activity. Shares for $34.32M were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. GESCHKE CHARLES M sold $4.95 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Tuesday, January 8. $720,480 worth of stock was sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. 41,560 shares were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW, worth $10.19M on Thursday, January 24. On Thursday, January 31 Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 30,000 shares. Shares for $6.00 million were sold by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.07 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.