Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,048 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $745,000, down from 3,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89 million shares traded or 31.33% up from the average. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/04/2018 – Labor unions urge Brazil to block Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 13/04/2018 – EASA TO ORDER INCREASED INSPECTIONS OF ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 1000 ENGINES ON BOEING 787S; 17/04/2018 – Engine failure causes Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 13/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS KNOWS OF “ANTI-AMERICAN” LEGISLATION PROJECT IN RUSSIA, IS STUDYING POSSIBLE INFLUENCE ON BUSINESS IN RUSSIA — IFAX; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA’S SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM TO ECLIPSE APOLLO PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin says Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran to be revoked; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS TARIFFS COULD START AS EARLY AS 2019 AND BE LARGEST WTO-APPROVED RETALIATORY TARIFFS; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES AND BOEING FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP TARGETING 55% LOCALIZATION; 11/05/2018 – FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON IRAN’S CONTRACT IN THE COMING DAYS – FARS; 21/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers First 737 MAX 9

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 13,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 147,920 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.53 million, down from 161,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 19.20M shares traded or 60.65% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59 million and $144.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,511 shares to 32,881 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 5,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.71 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Bcing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.07 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $785.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shopify Inc. by 3,395 shares to 5,795 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc..

