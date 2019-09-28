Griffin Asset Management Has Trimmed Metlife (MET) Stake by $574,525 as Valuation Rose; Autozone (AZO) Stock Rose While Td Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 11,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 46,356 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30 million, down from 58,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 3.74 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 21/05/2018 – MetLife: Facebook Inc. Has Signed a Long-Term Lease for All of Park Tower at Transbay in San Francisco; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s PNB revives plan to list life cover arm – Economic Times; 07/03/2018 – Marlene Debel to Lead MetLife Retirement Business; 16/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are ‘Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 01/05/2018 – MetLife: McCallion Will Join Company’s Executive Group; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 16/03/2018 – KBC GROEP NV KBC.BR – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF METLIFE’S 40% STAKE IN UBB-METLIFE JOINT VENTURE (BULGARIA); 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee Inducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – BILL O’DONNELL HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) FOR U.S., SUCCEEDING MARLENE DEBEL; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net Investment Income $4.2B

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 1,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 13,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.65M, down from 14,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1085.65. About 254,142 shares traded or 1.70% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 8.40 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

