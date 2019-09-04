Griffin Asset Management Has Trimmed Its American Express (AXP) Position; Shorts at Everquote – Class A (EVER) Lowered By 1.11%

Everquote Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:EVER) had a decrease of 1.11% in short interest. EVER’s SI was 763,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.11% from 772,200 shares previously. With 135,200 avg volume, 6 days are for Everquote Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:EVER)’s short sellers to cover EVER’s short positions. The SI to Everquote Inc – Class A’s float is 37.07%. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.42. About 202,971 shares traded. EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) has declined 4.13% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500.

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased American Express (AXP) stake by 9.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 6,868 shares as American Express (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Griffin Asset Management Inc holds 64,141 shares with $7.01M value, down from 71,009 last quarter. American Express now has $96.53B valuation. The stock decreased 2.30% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $117.6. About 3.20M shares traded or 0.92% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company has market cap of $578.57 million. The company's online marketplace offers clients shopping for auto, home, and life insurance quotes. It currently has negative earnings. It serves carriers, agents, financial advisors, and indirect distributors and aggregators.

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 25,661 shares to 165,808 valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1. It also upped United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 3,597 shares and now owns 9,238 shares. Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $137.33’s average target is 16.78% above currents $117.6 stock price. American Express had 16 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America initiated American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Monday, July 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, May 3. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71B for 14.13 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.