Griffin Asset Management Has Raised Nvidia (NVDA) Position By $377,856; ENDONOVO THERAPEUTICS (ENDV) Shorts Lowered By 44.23%

ENDONOVO THERAPEUTICS INC (OTCMKTS:ENDV) had a decrease of 44.23% in short interest. ENDV’s SI was 25,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 44.23% from 45,900 shares previously. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0069. About 2.45 million shares traded. Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 106.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Griffin Asset Management Inc acquired 2,304 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Griffin Asset Management Inc holds 4,470 shares with $734,000 value, up from 2,166 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $104.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.15% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $171.76. About 9.15 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) stake by 7,142 shares to 20,585 valued at $3.57M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 3,670 shares and now owns 113,341 shares. Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. NVIDIA has $21600 highest and $14500 lowest target. $182.45’s average target is 6.22% above currents $171.76 stock price. NVIDIA had 18 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Susquehanna. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, September 23. DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Friday, April 12. DZ Bank has “Sell” rating and $170 target. Morgan Stanley maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Monday, May 13. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $17000 target. The rating was upgraded by Cascend on Thursday, July 11 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, May 17 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, May 14 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Friday, August 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Wednesday, August 21.

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops bioelectronic devices and cell therapies for regenerative medicine. The company has market cap of $5.25 million. It develops Immunotronics platform, a non-invasive and non-implantable bioelectronic device for the treatment of inflammatory conditions in vital organs, such as the human liver; and Cytotronics platform for the creation of cell therapies. It currently has negative earnings.