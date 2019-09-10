Griffin Asset Management Has Lowered Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding by $1.22 Million; Cibc World Markets Trimmed Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake by $5.96 Million as Share Price Rose

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 15,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 107,657 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.61M, down from 123,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $83.14. About 4.35M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 27.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 10,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 27,405 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.64M, down from 37,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $501.67. About 644,393 shares traded or 1.92% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smith A O (NYSE:AOS) by 23,591 shares to 48,676 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp Com (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $275.27 million for 53.14 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 24.74 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10,723 shares to 211,477 shares, valued at $10.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 118,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 496,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc..