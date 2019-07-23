Griffin Asset Management Has Lifted Universal Display (OLED) Position by $18.06 Million; Caterpillar Del (Call) (CAT) Market Valuation Declined While Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Its Position by $1.18 Million

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) (CAT) by 76.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 8,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $135.24. About 2.93 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts Guidance; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Show Mining Is Booming Again in Latin America; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: NO INJURIES AT MAPLETON FIRE; OPERATIONS CONTINUE; 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Ramin Younessi Appointed Group Pres of Energy & Transportation; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar lifts 2018 outlook on robust global demand; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 31.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 118,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 496,734 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.93 million, up from 377,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $206.62. About 582,305 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 68.03% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.60% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 64,912 shares to 79,793 shares, valued at $671,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 28,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.38% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). House accumulated 6,456 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Lp reported 66,140 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Moreover, Old Second State Bank Of Aurora has 0.26% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 5,318 shares. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 115,000 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Kwmg Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 500 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 15,348 shares. Papp L Roy And Assocs invested 0.27% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Staley Advisers Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 10,800 shares. Ghp Inv Incorporated holds 2,179 shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Llc owns 15,097 shares. Washington Bankshares reported 5,796 shares. Landscape Mngmt Llc reported 10,828 shares. Putnam Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 159,246 shares.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 EPS, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78B for 10.84 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

