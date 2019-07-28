Griffin Asset Management Has Lifted Nucor (NUE) Position by $367,778; Argan (AGX) Shareholder Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Lowered Stake as Market Value Rose

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 6,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,682 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 50,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.16. About 1.83M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 11/04/2018 – Qnect Continues To Shape The Steel Industry With Investment From Nucor; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: DISAPPOINTED TRUMP EXTENDED TARIFF EXEMPTIONS; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS A $240M INVESTMENT; 17/04/2018 – Nucor Executive Vice Pres Jim Darsey to Retire; Craig Feldman to Be Promoted; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nucor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUE); 18/04/2018 – Nucor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Earnings Up Significantly Compared With 1Q; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Galvanizing Line to Be Operational in 1st Half of 2021; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JIM DARSEY TO RETIRE; CRAIG FELDMAN TO BE PROMOTED; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR REPORTS PLANS TO GALVANIZING LINE AT ARKANSAS SHEET MILL

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 86,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $646.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 71,900 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 25.57% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.29 million activity.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,930 shares to 21,788 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,142 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).