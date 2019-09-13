Griffin Asset Management Has Lifted Its Walt Disney (DIS) Holding by $420,197 as Share Value Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Chesapeake Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $325,156 as Shares Declined

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 24.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 3,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 15,608 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18M, up from 12,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $137.75. About 3.95M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 55.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 1,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 1,563 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $265,000, down from 3,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $466.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $179.16. About 8.95M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA for Core Commerce $3.54B; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM MAY HAVE RAISED 5.6B YUAN FROM ALIBABA SHARE SALE; 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP 002622.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S BABA.N TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING E-COMMERCE SOLUTIONS; 27/04/2018 – South Africa’s Coronation Exits Alibaba, Buys Walgreens — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lynch Associates In invested in 1.81% or 39,805 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc reported 0.42% stake. Tompkins Fincl has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 105,534 were reported by Janney Cap Management Llc. Gsa Capital Partners Llp has invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited has 0.82% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 69,082 shares. 12,730 are held by Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co invested 0.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Westwood Group Inc accumulated 604,955 shares. Friess Assoc Limited Com reported 140,715 shares. Smith Chas P & Associate Pa Cpas invested in 2.81% or 170,923 shares. Riverpark Limited Liability reported 2.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Anchor Advsr, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,642 shares. Moreover, North Star Invest Mgmt has 0.66% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Windsor Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $785.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,281 shares to 88,726 shares, valued at $17.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 13,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,920 shares, and cut its stake in Tencent Holdings Limited Adr (TCEHY).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba bids farewell to Jack Ma – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: Cheap Beyond Doubt – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.