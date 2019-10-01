Griffin Asset Management Has Lifted Its Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $377,856; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Cornerstone Advisors Lowered Position by $498,717

Cornerstone Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc sold 3,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 17,638 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, down from 21,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $137.03. About 958,649 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 106.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 4,470 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $734,000, up from 2,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $176.98. About 4.22M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Korea Investment accumulated 1.28M shares. Parsons Cap Management Ri reported 50,996 shares. Creative Planning has 0.35% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Woodstock reported 100,630 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc has 0.5% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 46,536 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs reported 41,105 shares. Da Davidson And accumulated 395,659 shares. Altfest L J And has 1.36% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 38,830 shares. Haverford Tru Com holds 2.54% or 1.08M shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia Co holds 0.05% or 3,192 shares in its portfolio. 786,836 were reported by Cibc World Inc. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,088 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.92% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 602,112 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa, a France-based fund reported 171,017 shares. Golub Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.84 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 1.58 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 5,609 shares. American Century has 10,217 shares. Conning Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Invesco reported 7.36 million shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt invested in 701 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 0.46% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Beacon holds 0.08% or 2,727 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 80,703 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Signaturefd Limited Liability stated it has 4,054 shares. Argent Trust Comm owns 1,915 shares. Tompkins Financial Corp reported 7,327 shares. National Bank Of The West owns 2,769 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 35,170 shares.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $785.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 11,069 shares to 72,018 shares, valued at $7.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN) by 13,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,990 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).