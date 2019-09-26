Griffin Asset Management Has Lifted Its Bank Of America (BAC) Stake by $324,423; Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Raised Its W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) Holding

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) by 49.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 42,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 127,372 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.40M, up from 85,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in W.R. Berkley Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $72.66. About 351,394 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 11,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 176,995 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.13M, up from 165,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.13. About 32.69 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA/MERRILL LYNCH CONFERENCE; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Names Schroeder Seattle Market President; 07/05/2018 – Cigna Corporation Announces Appearance at the 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH ADMITS TO VIOLATING NEW YORK’S MARTIN ACT; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 10/04/2018 – BofA’s Finucane on Coal, Lending to Gun Companies, Green Bonds (Video); 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 05/03/2018 – Savita Subramanian, head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said in a note to clients Friday that fund managers may be piling into these names as interest rates rise

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $785.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petro Corp (NYSE:APC) by 9,885 shares to 10,985 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 3,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,791 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wallington Asset Ltd Liability has invested 2.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Darsana Prtn LP has 12.00M shares. The California-based Signature Est Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ruggie Cap Gru owns 2,167 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bridgecreek Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Northstar Gru stated it has 9,096 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.38% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 16.05M shares. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wetherby Asset Incorporated invested in 162,175 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt stated it has 31,681 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Capwealth Limited Liability Corp reported 4.74% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Caprock Gru Incorporated has 0.26% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 46,606 shares. Moore Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 160,000 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

