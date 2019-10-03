Griffin Asset Management Has Lifted Facebook (FB) Stake by $577,649 as Stock Price Rose; Bp Amoco Plc (BP) Holding Has Boosted by Delta Capital Management Llc

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 23.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 2,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 15,755 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04M, up from 12,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $179.75. About 10.83M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – UK PM MAY SAYS HOPES FACEBOOK, CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WILL COOPERATE WITH UK INVESTIGATION INTO DATA LEAKS; 10/04/2018 – Facebook Launches Bounty Program For Data-abuse Violations Ahead Of Zuckerberg Senate Testimony — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – ian bremmer: EXCLUSIVE: Rehearsal video of Facebook’s newest product launch speech leaks the same day Zuckerberg testifies; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Cantwell: Cantwell Questions Facebook on Consumer Data, Privacy; 12/04/2018 – EU Commissioner Jourova: Had Constructive, Open Discussion With Facebook COO Sandberg; 14/03/2018 – ICO PUBLISHES BLOG POST ON FACEBOOK/WHATSAPP; 30/03/2018 – Tim Cook is right to kick Facebook over its data privacy failings; 07/03/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg says Facebook is taking the tech backlash seriously – and it’s doing something about it:; 26/04/2018 – Unlike in U.S., Facebook Faces Tough Questions in Britain; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Makes Case for Facebook to Self-Regulate: TOPLive

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Amoco Plc (BP) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 26,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 110,260 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60 million, up from 84,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Amoco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.39. About 6.17 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – BP PLC Maintains Divestment Guidance for 2018; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP said to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets – Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy; 22/03/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.21; 03/04/2018 – Poland’s PKO BP plans to pay out dividend of 0.55 zlotys per share; 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS BOTH FIELDS ARE EXPECTED TO COME ON STREAM IN 2020; 21/05/2018 – BP Sees Legal Jeopardy in Activists’ Push for Climate Action; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oman Oil is said to seek buyers for stake in Khazzan gas field- Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Opening Quote: BP lets the good times… flow

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $785.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) by 3,000 shares to 28,482 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,257 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Horizon Inv Svcs Lc has 2.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ibm Retirement Fund has 1.46% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 40,305 shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd holds 0.74% or 185,565 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 9,084 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mai Capital invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 51,062 shares or 3.74% of its portfolio. Nbt Natl Bank N A stated it has 8,749 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Buckingham Cap invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gruss And Incorporated invested in 7,000 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Essex Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 12,096 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 6,911 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 4.26M shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Linscomb & Williams Inc accumulated 0.11% or 6,739 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 1.41% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.93M shares. Lumbard Kellner Ltd Liability holds 3.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 29,580 shares.

