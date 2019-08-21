Griffin Asset Management Has Lifted By $432,960 Its Verisk Analytics Cl A (VRSK) Position; Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Upped Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Position By $1.07 Million

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) stake by 99.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired 152,166 shares as Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB)’s stock declined 26.93%. The Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd holds 305,566 shares with $2.21M value, up from 153,400 last quarter. Pacific Biosciences Calif In now has $876.35 million valuation. It closed at $5.74 lastly. It is down 52.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 02/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Bottomline Technologies, SkyWest, Pacific Biosciences of Ca; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES – U.S. DISTRICT COURT DENIED A MOTION TO DISMISS FILED ON DEC 14, 2017 BY UNIT OF OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES LTD; 13/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES GETS U.S. PATENT FOR CONCATEMER SEQUENCING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Biosciences of California , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACB); 08/05/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA – AS PER OUTCOME, OXFORD NANOPORE WILL REFRAIN FROM OFFERING “2D” SEQUENCING PRODUCTS THROUGH END OF 2023 IN UK & GERMANY; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Against Oxford Nanopore; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES: COURT DENIED OXFORD’S MOTION TO DISMISS; 13/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Concatemer Sequencing; 11/04/2018 – HudsonAlpha Using PacBio Sequencing for Childhood Developmental Disabilities Research

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased Verisk Analytics Inc Cl A (VRSK) stake by 164% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Griffin Asset Management Inc acquired 3,280 shares as Verisk Analytics Inc Cl A (VRSK)’s stock rose 8.46%. The Griffin Asset Management Inc holds 5,280 shares with $702,000 value, up from 2,000 last quarter. Verisk Analytics Inc Cl A now has $26.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $159.2. About 53,014 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 4,828 shares to 19,469 valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) stake by 40,332 shares and now owns 31,593 shares. Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Finance Ltd Liability Com reported 8.22 million shares stake. Citadel Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Havens Advsrs Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 638,000 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 66,310 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited reported 55,954 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 0.01% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 300,000 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Plc reported 27,028 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Glenmede Tru Commerce Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Omni Partners Llp reported 505,684 shares. Blackstone Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 2.41M shares. Polar Asset Mgmt Partners Inc stated it has 95,000 shares. Hudock Limited Liability Co owns 4,063 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alpine Assocs Management reported 6.07M shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Among 2 analysts covering Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pacific Biosciences has $8 highest and $8 lowest target. $8’s average target is 39.37% above currents $5.74 stock price. Pacific Biosciences had 3 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Stephens to “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, April 2. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 463 shares. Harvey Investment Commerce Limited Liability stated it has 3.89% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 1,672 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability. Sterling Management Limited Company invested 0.8% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 8,555 shares. Srb Corp invested 2.54% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). National Pension Serv holds 0.1% or 191,000 shares in its portfolio. Riverbridge Prtn Lc has invested 2.13% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.17% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Bokf Na invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). The France-based Comgest Global Sas has invested 0.2% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). The New York-based Evercore Wealth Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 1,053 are owned by Cls Invs Limited Com. Bbva Compass National Bank holds 0.14% or 17,107 shares.

