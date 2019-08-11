Griffin Asset Management Has Increased Schlumberger (SLB) Stake by $1.77 Million; New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Cut Atmos Energy (ATO) Stake by $1.44 Million as Market Valuation Rose

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 59.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 9,700 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, down from 23,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $108.56. About 571,137 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 44.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 41,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 133,874 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, up from 92,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 7.54M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 7,439 shares to 23,245 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,087 shares, and cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP).

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 9,900 shares to 33,600 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).