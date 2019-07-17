Griffin Asset Management Has Increased Its Medtronic (MDT) Stake; Edgepoint Investment Group Decreased Its Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Position

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased Medtronic Inc (MDT) stake by 16.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Griffin Asset Management Inc acquired 5,928 shares as Medtronic Inc (MDT)’s stock declined 2.65%. The Griffin Asset Management Inc holds 42,947 shares with $3.91 million value, up from 37,019 last quarter. Medtronic Inc now has $134.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $100.29. About 743,751 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS TRIALS AFTER FIVE YEARS POST-IMPLANT; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval; 11/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) stake by 32.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.64M shares as Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS)’s stock rose 9.79%. The Edgepoint Investment Group Inc holds 3.45 million shares with $390.66 million value, down from 5.10M last quarter. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. now has $42.34B valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 119,735 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds

Among 8 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services had 17 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $135 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, March 22.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity. Another trade for 5,075 shares valued at $544,142 was made by NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR on Thursday, March 21.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.78 EPS, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.43M for 18.36 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) stake by 198,198 shares to 16.02M valued at $722.99 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT) stake by 485,290 shares and now owns 3.47 million shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 81,915 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 25,600 shares. Cibc has 0.36% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 387,674 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company, a Japan-based fund reported 3,700 shares. Aldebaran Financial Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 8,496 shares. Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Proshare Advsr Ltd Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Panagora Asset holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 884,468 shares. Nomura holds 0.16% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 340,207 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 18.91 million shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp reported 220,606 shares. 353,549 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,255 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 5.26 million shares stake. Edgestream Partners LP owns 0.06% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 3,480 shares.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Total System Services Surged 57.8% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Worldpay Shares Surged 60.3% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FIS to Report Second Quarter Earnings on August 6, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sun East Federal Credit Union Boosts Technology with FIS Payments Platform – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Shelter Mutual Ins Co has invested 2.43% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Allstate Corporation stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company owns 3.15M shares. S&Co stated it has 198,970 shares or 2.02% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com invested 0.28% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Crestwood Gp stated it has 1.71% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Arrow Corporation accumulated 11,094 shares or 0.23% of the stock. 7.21 million were reported by Morgan Stanley. Advisor Ptnrs Llc reported 27,593 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Trust Company reported 98,781 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa owns 4,066 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 598,824 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt accumulated 13,201 shares. Aureus Asset Ltd Llc reported 4,376 shares. Azimuth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 38,260 shares.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Completes Acquisition of Titan Spine NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Announces Pricing of â‚¬5 Billion of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Morgan Stanley: Medtronic’s $4B Financing Could Be 10-Cent EPS Tailwind – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA warns on Medtronic pump security risks – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Pot Losses Hit Constellation Brands; Medtronic Delivers Dividends – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by BTIG Research. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital on Monday, March 18 with “Hold”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, April 4. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MDT in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, June 5 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19.