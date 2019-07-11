Griffin Asset Management Has Decreased Its Merck & Co (MRK) Stake as Stock Declined; As Aspen Technology (AZPN) Stock Price Rose, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $89.65 Million

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 6,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 117,011 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73M, down from 123,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $81.79. About 6.98 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 13/04/2018 – MYLAN IN DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021067 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 29/03/2018 – Singulair (montelukast; Merck & Co/Kyorin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – GERMAN UNIT MERCK FINCK MAKES ABOUT EU3M OPER. PROFIT IN 2017; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 06/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA’S EVOBRUTINIB MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN MS STUDY; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 862,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.06 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527.46 million, down from 5.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.85. About 110,544 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.22% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 92.45% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.53 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $70.34M for 32.32 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.61% EPS growth.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96B for 17.78 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

