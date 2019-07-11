Griffin Asset Management Has Decreased Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding; R F Industries LTD (RFIL) Has 0.93 Sentiment

R F Industries LTD (RFIL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 14 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 15 reduced and sold their positions in R F Industries LTD. The institutional investors in our database now own: 2.68 million shares, up from 2.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding R F Industries LTD in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 8 Increased: 7 New Position: 7.

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 1.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 3,875 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Griffin Asset Management Inc holds 200,142 shares with $16.17M value, down from 204,017 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $327.60B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $77.35. About 1.68 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 30/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Says World Needs More Oil Even as Emission Concern Lingers; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels battle: Senator moves to expand small refiner exemption; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Start Up 25 Upstream Projects Worldwide; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 23/03/2018 – Shell to sell West Qurna 1 oilfield stake to Japan’s ltochu for $406 mln; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in RF Industries, Ltd. for 155,679 shares. Navellier & Associates Inc owns 51,980 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.02% invested in the company for 242,998 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 158,584 shares.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets interconnect products and systems to co-location centers, data processing centers, telecommunications and telephone companies, wireless carriers, and telecommunication equipment and solution providers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $72.63 million. The companyÂ’s Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, makes, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors. It has a 20.13 P/E ratio. The Company’s Cables Unlimited division makes and sells custom and standard cable assemblies, hybrid fiber optic power solution cables, adapters, and electromechanical wiring harnesses for communication, computer, LAN, automotive, and medical equipment.

The stock increased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.81. About 1,035 shares traded. RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL) has risen 19.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.61% the S&P500. Some Historical RFIL News: 12/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — RF Industries, Ltd./; 13/03/2018 – RF Industries’ First Quarter Sales Jump 56%; Net Income Exceeds Entire Fiscal 2017 Results; 13/03/2018 – RF Industries 1Q EPS 5c; 12/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — RF Industries, Ltd./; 13/03/2018 – RF Industries Sees ‘Significant Growth’ in Net Sales for 2Q; 13/03/2018 – RF INDUSTRIES LTD – QTRLY NET SALES $10.3 MLN VS $6.6 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ RF Industries Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RFIL); 09/03/2018 RF Industries Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 3,597 shares to 9,238 valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dowdupont Inc. stake by 11,921 shares and now owns 83,218 shares. Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) was raised too.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.73 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Mizuho. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Societe Generale. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. Bank of America maintained the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Wells Fargo. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Macquarie Research upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $83 target in Thursday, February 14 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howard Cap Mgmt invested in 81,728 shares. Hyman Charles D owns 172,858 shares. 24,665 are owned by Parkside Bancorp And Tru. Summit Securities Group Inc Limited Co owns 0.06% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,300 shares. Dubuque Bancorp & Tru Com reported 61,236 shares stake. Massmutual Communication Fsb Adv holds 0% or 75,078 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 135,012 shares. First Personal Service has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 1.06% or 824,278 shares. 11,000 are held by Price Michael F. Moreover, Pnc Financial Service Group has 1.19% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 14.71M shares. Old Dominion Capital owns 61,075 shares. Accredited Investors accumulated 8,104 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt holds 0.37% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 50,684 shares. Uss Invest Mngmt Ltd stated it has 128,600 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.