Griffin Asset Management Has Decreased By $364,320 Its Target (TGT) Position; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Eastman Chemical Company (EMN)

Among 3 analysts covering Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Eastman Chemical had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 29 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight”. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. See Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) latest ratings:

29/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $88.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $88.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Downgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $89 New Target: $93 Upgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $95 New Target: $94 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased Target Corporation (TGT) stake by 6.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 4,554 shares as Target Corporation (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Griffin Asset Management Inc holds 63,925 shares with $5.13M value, down from 68,479 last quarter. Target Corporation now has $42.16B valuation. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $82.29. About 2.38 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.45; 23/04/2018 – DJ Target Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGT); 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.15 TO $5.45; 17/05/2018 – Target Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 9 Years; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CEO CORNELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – WHIO-TV: BREAKING: Target raises starting pay for 2nd time in less than a yearMORE TO COME; 29/03/2018 – USDA: Target Corporation Recalls Frozen Ready-To-Eat and Non-Ready-To-Eat Meat And Poultry Products due to Possible Temperature; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – CO TO EXPAND SAME-DAY DELIVERY SERVICE FROM MANHATTAN TO ALL 5 BOROUGHS AND SEVERAL OTHER BIG-CITY MARKETS; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr., as President, Target Sourcing Services; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video)

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 5,928 shares to 42,947 valued at $3.91M in 2019Q1. It also upped Dowdupont Inc. stake by 11,921 shares and now owns 83,218 shares. United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) was raised too.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.86 million for 12.78 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Target had 28 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, March 5. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, May 20 report. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $67.04. About 396,263 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM