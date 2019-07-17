Griffin Asset Management Has Cut Position in Merck & Co (MRK) as Stock Price Declined; Freeport (FCX) Holder Prince Street Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $23.94 Million as Market Value Declined

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 6,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 117,011 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73 million, down from 123,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $81.59. About 6.77 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 19/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Massachusetts court says Merck – and pharma – may be sued over generic warnings, sometimes; 17/04/2018 – Merck Animal Health Announces Inaugural Dog Flu Prevention Week; 24/05/2018 – EISAI – WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA TO SUPPORT CONTINUED REVIEW OF THE APPLICATION; 16/05/2018 – Roche immunotherapy combination increases lung cancer survival-study; 03/05/2018 – MERCK – BASED ON KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL DATA, RECENTLY SUBMITTED A SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Updates on Consumer Health, New Launches — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – LABCYTE INC – AS PART OF AGREEMENT, PROTOTYPE ACOUSTIC-MS SYSTEMS WILL BE INSTALLED AT SELECT MERCK SITES; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – GROSS PROFITS FROM LENVIMA PRODUCT SALES GLOBALLY WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BY EISAI AND MERCK

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 73.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 727,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37 million, down from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.12. About 17.96M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Net $692M; 14/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Rio Tinto in talks with lnalum, Freeport for Grasberg sale; 07/05/2018 – Freeport Indonesia to remain Grasberg mine operator as deal gets “closer” -lnalum; 25/04/2018 – MINISTRY OFFICIALS MET FREEPORT YESTERDAY TO EXPLAIN DECREES; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA SUPREME RULED ITS TAX PETITION JUSTIFIED; 04/05/2018 – DOWDUPONT – DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN THE EPA AND DOW HAVE OCCURRED PERIODICALLY FOLLOWING THE INSPECTION AT FREEPORT FACILITY AND ARE ONGOING; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN SAYS TALKS WITH INDONESIAN GOV’T `AMICABLE’; 24/04/2018 – Materials Down After Freeport Earnings – Materials Roundup; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3,280 shares to 5,280 shares, valued at $702,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Merck (MRK) Announces FDA Accepts its sBLA for KEYTRUDA Six-Week Dosing Schedule for Melanoma and Multiple Other Indications – StreetInsider.com” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Merck – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Merck (MRK) Announces FDA Approved its KEYTRUDA as Monotherapy for Some Patients with Metastatic SCLC with Disease Progression – StreetInsider.com” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA accepts supplemental BLAs from Merck to update dosing frequency for Keytruda – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Merck (MRK) Outlines Business Momentum, Strong Expected Growth – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.3% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 263,305 were reported by Dearborn Partners Llc. Moreover, Davis R M has 0.86% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 278,254 shares. Stillwater Capital Advsr Ltd Co invested in 239,635 shares or 4.34% of the stock. Usa Finance Portformulas Corporation reported 67,389 shares stake. Qs Ltd Com owns 0.35% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 381,718 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel, California-based fund reported 18,926 shares. Brookstone Capital owns 7,818 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Northern Trust accumulated 0.67% or 32.81M shares. 10 owns 155,086 shares for 2.77% of their portfolio. Hengehold Mngmt Limited, a Ohio-based fund reported 39,341 shares. Utd Fire Gru stated it has 5,767 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Spectrum Management invested in 6,452 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Caprock holds 25,427 shares. 110,845 are held by Jupiter Asset Ltd.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96B for 17.74 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.18 million activity. WHITMIRE C DONALD JR sold 7,425 shares worth $85,955. 50,000 shares were bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L, worth $524,340.

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Freeport-McMoRan Has More Problems On Its Hands Than Just Low Copper Prices – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Copper Makes A Move – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Copper – The Trade Barometer Waits – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Freeport-McMoRan: Bad Results By Our Top Pick, Time To Change Course? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 02, 2019.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 81.03% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FCX’s profit will be $159.57M for 25.27 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Limited accumulated 54 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Limited Com reported 0.03% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Limited reported 0% stake. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Brown Brothers Harriman Commerce holds 0% or 2,448 shares in its portfolio. Community Bank & Trust Of Raymore accumulated 267,692 shares. Kbc Gru Incorporated Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 93,301 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 259,731 shares. Adams Natural Resource Fund Incorporated reported 177,100 shares. Park Oh holds 11,593 shares. Carlson Capital LP has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability invested in 90,122 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.07% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 94,131 shares. Bridges Investment has 33,240 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Lc reported 1,228 shares.