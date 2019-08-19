Griffin Asset Management Has Boosted United Technologies (UTX) Holding; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) as Valuation Rose

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 63.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 3,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 9,238 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 5,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $126.97. About 116,697 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $178.59. About 7,099 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

