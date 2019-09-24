Griffin Asset Management Has Boosted Schlumberger (SLB) Holding by $571,428 as Shares Declined; Auxier Asset Management Has Boosted Boeing Company (BA) Stake by $720,720

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 1,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 15,079 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.49M, up from 13,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $378.52. About 2.19M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 03/04/2018 – India’s Jet Airways agrees to buy 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $8.8 bln; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS THIS ENGINE MAY HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO PROPOSED FAA AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Revoking Iran Aviation Licenses Would Hit Boeing and Airbus Deals; 30/05/2018 – Morocco consumer boycott has big business in its sights; 14/03/2018 – Qatar Armed Forces Selects Boeing Global Services Subsidiary, Tapestry Solutions, to Modernize Its Logistics and Business Syste; 12/04/2018 – Boeing Joins Saab in Race for World’s Biggest Fighter Jet Deal; 25/04/2018 – Boeing rose 4.4 percent after reporting earnings that easily beat expectations; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q EPS $4.15

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 14,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 148,526 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.90M, up from 133,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $35.62. About 8.43 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,629 are held by Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd. Thomas Story And Son Limited Com has 55,377 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corp reported 0.09% stake. Service Automobile Association accumulated 1.84 million shares. Btc Cap Mgmt stated it has 88,704 shares. Addenda Cap holds 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 13,450 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 1.58 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Adirondack Trust Comm reported 3,670 shares stake. Ledyard Bancshares holds 0.12% or 22,074 shares. Private Advisor Gru Lc stated it has 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Court Place Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 12,384 shares. Cornerstone Capital Incorporated holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 202,024 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cullen Frost Bankers, Texas-based fund reported 347,861 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Oilfield Services Stocks Slumped in August – Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger upgraded, Halliburton downgraded in Barclays rating shuffle – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “New Schlumberger CEO Outlines Strategic About-Face – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $785.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,794 shares to 110,257 shares, valued at $14.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,213 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08M and $501.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,900 shares to 93,905 shares, valued at $13.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hamilton Point Limited Liability Company has 909 shares. Granite Investment Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.09% or 4,721 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 7,972 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 9,013 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.54% or 400,000 shares. Chilton Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1,450 shares. 1,760 were accumulated by Menora Mivtachim Hldgs Limited. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability holds 508 shares. Evergreen Capital Limited Com reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sol Capital Mngmt owns 4,524 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 0.71% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 72,197 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advsr has 0.38% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 23,707 shares. The New York-based Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has invested 0.94% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lederer & Assoc Inv Counsel Ca accumulated 937 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated reported 1,109 shares stake.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Air New Zealand signs order for Dreamliners – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Faces Huge Costly Challenge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “These St. Louisans rank on Fortune’s list of most powerful women in business – St. Louis Business Journal” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) committee expected to make safety recommendations – Live Trading News” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Faces a Nuclear Threat, Pt. 1 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.