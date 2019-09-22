Griffin Asset Management Has Boosted Its Schlumberger (SLB) Stake by $571,428 as Market Value Declined; Aldebaran Financial Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $449,439 as Stock Price Rose

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 14,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 148,526 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.90M, up from 133,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 13.76M shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 4,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 9,750 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, up from 5,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 21.88 million shares traded or 87.73% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/05/2018 – Coin Desk: JPMorgan Seeks Patent for Blockchain-Powered Interbank Payments; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO FILES FOR PRICING OF UP TO $2.25 BLN FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2029 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan submits application for majority-owned China securities business; 21/03/2018 – JP Morgan’s CEO discusses the future of work; 10/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $166; 07/05/2018 – Global Times: GDP growth to slow, but nation will attract more investors: JP Morgan Chase; 26/03/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan names Roddy global co-head of diversified industrials; 07/05/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD AXTA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $785.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,433 shares to 82,866 shares, valued at $6.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 7,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,585 shares, and cut its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch & Forbes Lc stated it has 250,265 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sol Mgmt Comm owns 12,558 shares. Sterneck Mgmt Lc holds 8,926 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd has 491,781 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 55,039 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi accumulated 0.03% or 6,501 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 904,940 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Bartlett And Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Btr Mngmt Inc has 75,189 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Moreover, South State Corp has 0.14% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Villere St Denis J And Co Limited Company has 169,516 shares. 184,930 were accumulated by Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation. Deprince Race And Zollo Inc reported 0.64% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Il holds 2.84% or 247,462 shares. 1.82M are owned by Asset Management One. Arvest Bancorporation Division, Oklahoma-based fund reported 222,249 shares. Moreover, Dodge Cox has 2.26% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 24.99 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 0.36% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cobblestone Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company New York holds 15,762 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Trustco State Bank N Y owns 34,594 shares. Stillwater Cap Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 131,360 shares or 3.63% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.88% or 2.84 million shares. 5,734 are held by Portland Limited Com. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Corp holds 0.35% or 78,390 shares in its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset holds 253,525 shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.65% or 109,184 shares. Davy Asset Mgmt holds 100,984 shares. Brouwer & Janachowski Ltd holds 3,518 shares.

