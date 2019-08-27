Griffin Asset Management Has Boosted Its Nucor (NUE) Stake by $367,778; As J P Morgan Chase (JPM) Stock Rose, Shareholder Carderock Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 6,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 56,682 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 50,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $46.64. About 949,735 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Raw Materials Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Steel Mills Segment Performance Improved vs 1Q; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel is strong, says Nucor CEO John Ferriola, but the problem is that demand has been “stolen by illegally traded imports.”; 20/03/2018 – Nucor Employees Credit Union Selects OMNICOMMANDER For Website Design and Hosting; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: DISAPPOINTED TRUMP EXTENDED TARIFF EXEMPTIONS; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS CANADA QUOTAS OR TARIFFS HINGE ON NAFTA TALKS; 20/04/2018 – mCig’s Subsidiary, Grow Contractors Inc., Announces it has Secured an Exclusive Management Contract in Sacramento, CA, Paving the Way to an Expanded Presence in the State; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO: CONFIDENT THERE WON’T BE STEEL SHORTAGE IN U.S; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: QUOTAS OR TARIFFS WILL BE DETERMINED BY NAFTA TALKS

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (JPM) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 3,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 25,526 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 22,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $105.58. About 10.85M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 16/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE, AMAZON, JPMORGAN JV IS SAID HARD TO FIND CEO : CNBC; 04/04/2018 – NO IMMEDIATE DETAILS ON JPMORGAN ACCORD IN TEXAS PROBATE CASE; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE SEES EQUITY-TRADING STRENGTH CONTINUING; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P; 21/03/2018 – JP Morgan’s CEO discusses the future of work; 18/05/2018 – AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC AMRX.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $18 TARGET PRICE; 21/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at J.P. Morgan 2018 Energy Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & owns 0.85% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 123,692 shares. Hills Natl Bank And Tru Company has 59,745 shares. Sarasin Partners Llp accumulated 1.89 million shares or 3.68% of the stock. Ima Wealth has 1.39% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.52% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stillwater Inv reported 36,314 shares. Texas Cap Bancorp Tx holds 7,500 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. 117,413 are owned by Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) L P. Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Capital has invested 1.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 45,829 shares stake. 132,722 are held by Jp Marvel Advsr Llc. California-based Ca has invested 0.73% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Raymond James Trust Na reported 1.56% stake. Burke Herbert Fincl Bank Tru Company has invested 0.99% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pittenger & Anderson Inc stated it has 45,195 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,441 were accumulated by Fernwood Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Brown Advisory owns 11,179 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma owns 500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 10,756 shares. Pittenger Anderson Incorporated owns 3,700 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0.14% or 461,897 shares. Motco accumulated 0% or 200 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp invested in 0.37% or 146,848 shares. Griffin Asset Management Incorporated owns 56,682 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Old Republic International stated it has 1.04% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Regal Investment Ltd owns 0.15% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 12,928 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp invested in 0.02% or 8,600 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 619,393 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 7,078 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 4,554 shares to 63,925 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 15,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,657 shares, and cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP).