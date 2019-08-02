Griffin Asset Management Decreased Abbvie (ABBV) Position By $1.30 Million; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) stake by 12.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 16,189 shares as Abbvie Inc. (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Griffin Asset Management Inc holds 113,534 shares with $9.15M value, down from 129,723 last quarter. Abbvie Inc. now has $96.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $65.17. About 2.98 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOEPIS SETTLES PATENT DISPUTES WITH ABBVIE, CLEARING; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 10/04/2018 – ABBV,NBIX: FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF NDA; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Sinks After Setback in Drug It Got in $5.8 Billion Deal; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony

Among 2 analysts covering New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. New York Mortgage Trust had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Maxim Group. See New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) latest ratings:

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) stake by 118,830 shares to 496,734 valued at $75.93 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) stake by 48,352 shares and now owns 484,871 shares. Dowdupont Inc. was raised too.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. $504,750 worth of stock was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M. Shares for $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.18 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 29. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ABBV in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 571 shares. Thompson Inv Management invested in 61,753 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Barclays Public Llc has invested 0.17% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First City Mngmt stated it has 15,768 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Cadinha And Limited Company holds 0.31% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 19,642 shares. Forbes J M And Co Llp owns 6,387 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 8,122 are held by Altfest L J & Company Inc. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Capstone Investment Advsrs Lc, New York-based fund reported 17,036 shares. Murphy accumulated 0.09% or 7,091 shares. 5,071 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Ltd Company invested in 0.19% or 3,813 shares. Klingenstein Fields has 17,496 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Pictet North America Sa holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5,347 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.91, from 2.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 186.43 million shares or 143.35% more from 76.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning owns 11,177 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 126,013 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 0% or 336,520 shares. Fmr has invested 0% of its portfolio in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). The Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.05% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Highlander Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P has 0% invested in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Moreover, Lpl Limited Liability has 0% invested in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) for 31,308 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt holds 138,113 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company invested in 315,766 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 0.02% or 286,299 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 41,000 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Inv Management has invested 0.01% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). State Street has 0% invested in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT).

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust , acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. The companyÂ’s investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities. It has a 9.5 P/E ratio. It qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.